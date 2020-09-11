San Mateo County officials warn residents to be aware of fire zone hazards

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Even with the higher containment numbers, there are still hazards that county officials want you to be aware of.

On Cloverdale Road, not far from the town of Pescadero, the CZU Lightning Complex fires burned a hillside. In fact, the fires burned right down to the road stopping at a drainage ditch and luckily stopped from jumping the roadway and burning this area that’s a ranch land.

KRON4 spoke to Cal Fire Thursday, who say the fire is now 84% contained.

They are optimistic because they are looking at a cooling weather pattern in the days ahead but they do want to stress non-residents should stay out of the fire zone they say there are still hazards up here.

“If you’ve been driving in the burn area, you know that there are these huge trees that have fallen there or just ready there on a hillside the soil could be compromised,” Cal Fire PIO Cecile Juliette said.

In addition to the possibility of falling trees, another lurking hazard are the ash pits that can form around burned trees.

“The fire gets down into the roots system and burns all through the roots so then everything that’s left is this a huge pile of ash that blends in with the rest of the ground because the rest of the ground looks like ash too, so you’re walking along not paying attention, it just looks the same but you step in to where that tree root system used to be your legs are gonna fall in. You can get burned it does happen and those routes can be on fire for months,” Juliette said.

Another thing there is still firefighting going on even though they’re mostly in the mop up stage at this point.

That means there are still fire trucks and PG&E trucks traveling on very narrow country roads in some instances and they don’t want to see a situation where a lookie-loo gets into an accident or even just impedes the progress of first responders.

