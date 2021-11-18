San Rafael offers free wildfire mitigation program

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — In the North Bay, wildfire mitigation is underway.

The city of San Rafael is offering a free program to help reduce the fuel load and provide better defensible space around homes.

Lexi Schultz with Americorps NCCC worked on four different properties in the Terra Linda neighborhood Thursday, an area known to have several juniper trees an oily plant that builds up dead wooded material — an extreme fire risk for homeowners.

The city of San Rafael is offering to remove the highly flammable plant for free.

The San Rafael Fire Department partnered with Americorps and Marin wildfire to help create defensible space for homeowners.

Simon Wright, vegetation management specialist for the San Rafael Fire Department is focusing on homes and evacuation routes.

Quinn Gardner oversees wildfire prevention efforts in San Rafael.

Gardner says the program on its third year not only helps clear debris, but property owners can also replant other fire-resistant plants.

A chipper truck will clear out the debris for residents.

San Rafael residents can reach out to the fire department to set up the free service that goes on until Dec. 17.