Santa Clara crews assist in growing wildfire near Mt. Shasta

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A wildfire has grown to nearly 1,446 acres near Mount Shasta in Siskiyou County.

According to the incident report, the “Lave Fire” is located 3.5 miles northeast of Weed, California, and it is currently 20% contained.

This fire is included in the four confirmed fires caused by recent lightning across northern California.

Due to strong, erratic winds and dry fuels the #LavaFire on Shasta Trinity National Forest grew to an estimated 1,446 acres yesterday evening into overnight. It is 20% contained. No new evacuations have been issued. Please note: infrared map does not depict containment action. pic.twitter.com/MDtHq7TrZt — Shasta-Trinity NF (@ShastaTrinityNF) June 28, 2021

Evacuation orders and warnings have been issued for the Mount Shasta Vista Subdivision, County Road A-12 north and south, and Harry Cash Road, 4 Corners to Hart Road.

CAL FIRE SCU Tweeted “CAL FIRE Santa Clara Unit sending Strike Team 9160C to assist firefighters battling the #LavaFire in Siskiyou County.”

CAL FIRE Santa Clara Unit sending Strike Team 9160C to assist firefighters battling the #LavaFire in Siskiyou County. #OneTeamOneFight @CALFIRESKU pic.twitter.com/CamOrFhCBL — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 28, 2021

