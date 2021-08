YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Clara firefighters are on the way to assist in containing a wildfire burning in Yuba County.

“Allocating resources up and down the state for strategic cover assignments and to fight fire is what we signed up to do. Be safe and please heed all evacuation orders,” Cal Fire SCU tweeted.

The fire is currently 200 acres.

