Santa Cruz County asks visitors to leave immediately as fires grow

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – All tourists and visitors who are staying in local hotels, motels, and vacation rentals in the county are asked to leave immediately.

The request comes from the Santa Cruz County Emergency Operations Center in an effort to free up spaces that can be converted into shelters as the CZU Lightning Complex fires continue to grow.

Officials said local shelters are near capacity.

“The scale of existing and anticipated evacuation orders is unprecedented and the need to safely house evacuees is critical,” said Jason Hoppin, county spokesperson, in a statement.

New visitors are advised not to travel to the county.

All tourists and out-of-town visitors asked to leave south on Highway 1 or north on Highway 17.

The county is also asking for donations of tents and cases of water. They can be delivered to the County warehouse at the rear of the Emeline complex, 1082 Emeline Ave., Santa Cruz.

>> Latest wildfire coverage on KRON4.com

Latest Stories: