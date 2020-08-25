Santa Cruz Sheriff’s seek help to identify suspect wanted in theft of firefighter’s wallet

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities in Santa Cruz County are searching for the suspect wanted for stealing a firefighter’s wallet while he was fighting the CZU Lightning Complex Fires.

Photo: Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office released photos of the suspect on Monday.

Officials say the incident occurred between Friday, August 21 and Saturday, August 22 at the Bonny Doon Fire Station on Empire Grade Road. That is where the Cal Fire firefighters vehicle was parked while he was battling the blaze.

The sheriff’s department says the suspect then used a stolen credit card in Capitola at a Shell Gas Station and a Safeway on 41st Avenue.

Authorities described the suspect as a man with light-colored, shoulder-length hair and was seen wearing a San Francisco Giants hat, a white and black checkered face mask, a black t-shirt, light blue jeans, and black vans style shoes.

You are asked to call Detective Kenville at (831) 359-8813 if you have any information.

