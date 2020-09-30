Santa Rosa family loses everything in Glass Fire

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The St. Germain family sprung into action early Monday morning when flames from the Glass Fire started to approach their Santa Rosa home.

The Glass Fire has destroyed at least 80 homes, 28 in Napa County. And still, the fire continues to threaten thousands more.

Tristan, her husband, and two kids grabbed whatever they could within the moment’s notice.

“About halfway through throwing what we could into the vehicles, my husband and I, it got really thick, the smoke started getting thicker, and I just knew intuitively it’s time to get out,” said Tristan St. Germain.

“I actually sleep with my documents in an envelope next to my bed. It kind of becomes a thing after living through evacuations over and over and coming really close to the fires. So I did grab that, she added.

Having lived in the North Bay for many years, they were all too familiar with evacuations. However, they only lived in this Oakmont neighborhood near Sonoma highway for a little over a year. And now, they’ll have to find a new place to call home.

“I mean it’s shocking and overwhelming. There was a part of my intuition that knew when I was walking out even though I had done the evacuation thing so many times. I just had some sort of sense that maybe that was it this time,” Tristan said.

And this time, Tristan’s intuition was right. The family lost their chickens, in addition to other priceless items.

Tristan is an artist, and despite losing most of her life’s work, she’s thankful to make it out safely with her family.

The St. Germain family is now staying with friends until they find a new place to live.

