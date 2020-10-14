Santa Rosa residents prepare for Red Flag Warning, increased fire danger

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Bay Area is preparing for yet another Red Flag Warning and increased fire danger over the next few days.

Tuesday afternoon, temperatures in Santa Rosa were already in the ‘90s, and by Wednesday a Red Flag warning will be in effect.

“That is why we are up-staffing under these Red Flag Warnings, we will have 12 added engines across the county and we are urging the community to be prepared for the potential to evacuate again,” said Santa Rosa asst. fire marshal Paul Lowenthal.

Evacuations have become routine for Beth Philp, who evacuated her Skyhawk neighborhood home a little over two weeks ago due to the Glass Fire.

“Very close we left with flames coming over the hill and very scared,” said Santa Rosa resident Beth Philp.

While her neighborhood is scattered with burned-out homes, hers survived. Though smoke damage is keeping them away for at least another month, now she worries about what’s to come this week

Firefighters say areas that recently burned have fire lines in place which could be helpful in containing a new blaze if there’s another spark.

Not so much for areas like Fountain Grove that burned during 2017’s Tubbs fire. Not only are new houses sprouting up in the neighborhood but so is a thick bushy brush which creates the same kind of fire hazard.

“The Tubbs, the Nuns the Kincaid Fire. Those areas have had several seasons to reestablish and seasonal grasses and brush have regrown, so those areas still present a threat to us,” added Lowenthal

Typically, October is the month we see terrible wildfires in this area, we have already seen a couple. now we will have to wait and see if another one comes.

The Red Flag Warning has been issued for Wednesday at 5:00 a.m. through 11 a.m. Friday for East Bay Valleys and Hills, the Santa Cruz mountains, and the North Bay Valleys and mountains.

