SCU Lightning Complex Fire: Evacuation resource centers open throughout South Bay

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Residents living in East of San Jose’s city limits are facing evacuation orders as the SCU Lighting Complex fires have now burned more than 137,000 acres throughout five counties.

In an effort to help residents impacted by the evacuations city and county leaders are offering resources to resdients impacted by the evacuations.

The city of San Jose has opened Evergreen Community Center as a resource center will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and again on Friday.

Santa Clara County has opened two evacuation resource centers for evacuees located at Milpitas Library and Ann Sobrato High School in Morgan Hill.

The resource centers are staffed by American Red Cross and will serve to assess the needs of individuals and families impacted by the evacuations to help determine appropriate resources.

In total, the SCU Lightning Complex fires have burned 137,475 acres throughout Santa Clara County, Alameda County, Contra Costa County, San Joaquin County and Stanislaus County.

The county reminds residents under evacuation order to take rapid action and leave the area immediately.

An information hotline and website are also available for county residents — the hotline can be reached at 408-808-7778 and is of evacuees only.

Click here for an evacuation map