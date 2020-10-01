SCU Lightning Complex fire fully contained

(KRON) — The SCU Lightning Complex fire that started from a lightning strike in August has been 100% contained as of October 1, CalFire said.

The fire burned through nearly 400,000 acres. It impacted Santa Clara County, Alameda County, Contra Costa County, Stanislaus County and Merced County.

By September 5, everyone was allowed to return to their homes. It sparked on August 16 and is known as the second-largest fire in California history.

Cal Fire reports that the fire destroyed 222 structures, damaged 26 structures and injured six people.

