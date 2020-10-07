Security camera captures Glass Fire raging through Calistoga winery

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – The toll of the devastation on Napa Valley’s world-famous wine region is still being tallied, but we are hearing more and more reports of wineries being destroyed or sustaining damage during the Glass Fire.

One winemaker watched the fire rage on the grounds of her winery live as it happened through her security camera system.

Surveillance video shows what the fire looked like as it savagely devoured the landscape around the Phifer Pavitt Winery in Calistoga last week.

The owner and her family were able to evacuate and watched in horror, as the camera transmitted footage back of Glass Fire as it destroyed several structures on their property, including their home and lots of equipment.

It also showed firefighters on the scene as they battled the blaze.

“You just see all the sparks flying around everywhere and then firefighters and then red flames and it is just, everything is ablaze and by some incredible miracle, they save our winery. There’s really no words for me still. Our winery is a 100-year-old Redwood barn. It’s a tinderbox,” Suzanne Phifer Pavitt said.

The winery building was damaged but it’s salvageable and all of their 23 acres of vineyards were burned up.

Luckily, they were able to pick their harvest and are processing their wine and their previous vintages are stored off-site but the Glass Fire is definitely a huge setback on what’s already been a tough year.

So while that winemaker says she is still able to sell wine, she can’t even begin to guess when they might have their tasting room back open.

There are reports that as many 20 wineries sustained damage or were destroyed in the Glass Fire.

A spokesperson for the Napa Valley Vintners says it’s just too soon to confirm that figure. They are still assessing the destruction.

