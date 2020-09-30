SEE IT: Some homes standing, some burned in Santa Rosa Glass Fire

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Devastation can be seen throughout Santa Rosa Wednesday, in the Glass Fire’s fourth day of burning through the North Bay.

Evacuations began Sunday and CalFire has not yet reported any fatalities. The destruction to some homes and businesses however, is severe.

On Brigadoon Way in Santa Rosa, people who were quarantined all these months in their homes, now have nowhere to return.

Rubble on Brigadoon Way on Wednesday morning in Santa Rosa (KRON/Reyna Harvey)

However, some areas in Santa Rosa had a clear divide in the Glass Fire’s path.

In the Oakmont neighborhood, a few homes burned down while rows of houses just across the street remained untouched. Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading through most of a senior living community in the area.

As of Wednesday, the Glass Fire has grown to over 46,000 acres and is 2% contained, according to CalFire.

