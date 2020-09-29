Senior living community in Oakmont saved from Glass Fire

SANTA ROSA, Calif (KRON) — In east Santa Rosa, smoke fills the air as firefighters battle flames from the Glass Fire well before the sun rises on Tuesday morning.

In the Oakmont neighborhood off of Highway 12, some homes are severely damaged — at least one may be destroyed on Frog Creek Rd.

Ash covers the ground in Oakmont

However, firefighters were able to save a home while KRON4’s Sara Stinson was on the scene. Fire crews were concerned specifically about this area due to the proximity of the Oakmont senior living community where there are about 5,000 homes.

Fire officials said the fire was encroaching in on the neighborhood for senior homes, but they were able to stop it on Tuesday. Crews continue to monitor the area to prevent any growing flames.

One firefighter told KRON4 they had been fighting fires for 34 days in a row, with just a couple of days off.

