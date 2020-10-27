Silverado Fire: 2 firefighters critically injured as 7,200-acre blaze forces thousands to flee Irvine area

A brush fire that exploded in eastern Orange County Monday morning as Santa Ana winds pummeled Southern California left two firefighters critically injured while thousands evacuated the Irvine area.

The blaze, dubbed the Silverado Fire, erupted in the Santa Ana Mountains around 6:45 a.m. at Santiago Canyon and Silverado Canyon roads. The flames spread to the south and southwest as forecasters predicted gusts of up to 60 to 70 mph.

The fire was initially reported at 10 acres, but it had grown to 4,000 acres by 1 p.m., and to 7,200 acres by 4:30 p.m., according to the Orange County Fire Authority. It’s 0% contained.

Flames rage near the Irvine Boulevard overpass above the 133 in Irvine as the Silverado Fire burns on Oct. 26, 2020. (KTLA)

2 firefighters hospitalized with burns

Two of 500 firefighters who responded to the blaze suffered critical injuries and are currently intubated at the Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana, OCFA said at 2:30 p.m.

The hand-crew firefighters are 26 and 31 years old, and at least half of their bodies were covered in second- and third-degree burns, according to the Fire Authority.

•65% of the first handcrew firefighters body was covered in second and third degree burns.



•50% of the second handcrew firefighter’s body is covered with second and third degree burns. #SilveradoFire — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) October 26, 2020

Thousands evacuate Irvine; Tustin residents on high alert

Orange County residents can sign up for alerts on AlertOC.org and check mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders through this map from the county.

About 90,800 residents were evacuating the Irvine area, as of 4:30 p.m., Chief Shane Sherwood of OCFA said at an afternoon news conference.

A mandatory evacuation was issued for areas north of Irvine Boulevard between Jamboree Road and Bake Parkway, and as of 1:30 p.m., for residents in the areas from Irvine Boulevard south to Trabuco Road, and from Jeffrey Road East to Portola High School. Additionally, the communities of Baker Ranch and Foothill Ranch in Lake Forest were under mandatory evacuations.

As of 5 p.m., a mandatory evacuation was also issued for the area between Great Park Boulevard and Bake Parkway, and north of Toledo Way until Irvine’s city limits.

Evacuation centers established at the following facilities remain open:

Woodbridge High School

Las Lomas Community Center

Turtle Rock Community Center

University Community Center (currently at capacity)

Quail Hill Community Center

Los Olivos Community Center (currently at capacity)

Harvard Community Center (currently at capacity)

Rancho Senior Center

Meanwhile, Tustin officials requested some residents and businesses to voluntarily evacuate.

“Be ready to go,” OCFA Capt. Greg Barta said. He asked residents to follow OCFA on Twitter for updates.

Road closures

Officials have blocked traffic on the 241 Freeway from Santiago Canyon Road to the 133 Freeway, Portola Parkway from the 241 to Jamboree Road, and Santiago Canyon Road from Cooks to the 241.

The eastbound and westbound 91 Freeway to State Route 241 was also blocked, California Highway Patrol officials said around 4:30 p.m., along with State Route 133 from the 5 Freeway to the 241.

Videos show flames on that freeway raging near Santiago Canyon Road, as well as what appeared to be ranch equipment charred by a road.

At around 1 p.m., a spot fire by the Irvine Boulevard overpass sent massive flames up into the air as motorists traveled through thick smoke near the 133 Freeway.

Sky5 is overhead as a spot fire burns on the Irvine Blvd. overpass near the 134 Freeway. The #SilveradoFire has burned 4,000 acres. Watch live: https://t.co/v9fgLbVHPM pic.twitter.com/KS06IcR7bI — KTLA (@KTLA) October 26, 2020

#SilveradoFire Road Closure Update:⁰The following portions of The Toll Roads are closed:⁰⚠️ 133 Toll Road ⁰• I-5 connector to NB 133 ⁰• NB 133 between I-5 and 241 ⁰• NB 133 connector to NB 241 ⁰• SB 133 between the 241 and Irvine Blvd pic.twitter.com/BYC2IjOvsy — The Toll Roads (@TheTollRoads) October 26, 2020

School closures

A dozen of campuses, including those within the Irvine and Tustin unified school districts, were evacuated after the fire ignited. Parents and guardians were notified, according to officials.

UC Irvine also suspended on-campus operations due to smoke from the fire.

All Irvine Unified School District schools will remain closed on Tuesday.

#SilveradoFire has grown to 2,000 acres. All air support has been grounded due to high winds. If you are in the evacuation area please evacuate immediately.



See below for school list evacuation. pic.twitter.com/0wFIp9UIU8 — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) October 26, 2020

SoCal Edison shuts off power

Southern California Edison confirmed that it was in the process of shutting off power in the Trabuco Canyon area.

The utility worked on cutting service to about 18,000 customers, mostly in San Bernardino County, due to fire risk posed by the winds, a spokesperson told KTLA Monday morning.

Santa Ana winds

Forecasters expect winds to peak in the morning but warned that they will remain gusty throughout the day. The National Weather Service urged communities between Tustin and Foothill Ranch to “stay vigilant.”

The Weather Service recorded gusts up to 84 mph in Freemont Canyon, about 6 miles away from the blaze.

“All air support has been grounded due to high winds. If you are in the evacuation area please evacuate immediately,” fire officials said in a tweet.

Thick smoke billowed over residential areas that surround the fire, triggering a health warning from the O.C. Health Care Agency.

Hi, #OC. Please share these tips to protect your health against the dangers of wildfire smoke. #SilveradoFire #BlueRidgeFire pic.twitter.com/DtHPjJcjYW — OC Health Care Agency (@ochealth) October 26, 2020