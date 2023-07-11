(KRON) — A brush fire near Cloverdale on Tuesday afternoon has burned eight acres, according to CalFire. The fire broke out earlier in the day northwest of Cloverdale near the 3300 block of Highway 128.

Initially, the blaze was just one to two acres and moved uphill with a wind on it, CalFire said. Timelapse photos of the scene showed the fire grow in size as more smoke gradually began to emit from it.

Photos: CalFire

Aerial units including air tankers were brought in to fight the fire with a total of three tankers and three helicopters engaged in battling the blaze.

Units have reportedly made good progress on the fire, which has been tagged as the #HogFire.

There have been no reports of damages or injuries in relation to the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.