South Lake Tahoe residents evacuate as Caldor Fire gets dangerously close

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The Caldor Fire continues to move toward the Tahoe Basin, burning on both sides of eastbound Highway 50 which is closed from Peddler Hill to the north of State Route 89.

One Lake Tahoe homeowner made it out before the fire forced road closures. He joined KRON4 to talk about his concerns for his neighbors who may not have made it out.

“We would probably be stuck in what I imagine all the folks who are trying to get out in the Basin and in Tahoe who are trying to leave the city,” said Lake Tahoe Basin resident Shawn Pickett.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s mandatory evacuation order was issued Sunday. It remains in effect Monday.

Pickett says he didn’t wait for the order. He and his family left after Friday’s evacuation warning was issued.

The fire was already burning too close to take any chances

“Camp Sacramento. It got to the Sierra at Tahoe Ski Resort. That is only a few miles west of Echo Summit. Echo Summit is about 7,200 feet and it’s at the peak of Highway 50 before you start to descend into the Taho Basin. If the fire makes it anywhere in that location, those embers are going to come down on the Basin like a waterfall”

Calfire crews continue to battle the blaze in an effort to prevent that outcome.

Officials at the Lake Tahoe visitors authority sent KRON 4 a statement that reads:

“We will be mobilized to assist area businesses and residents recover. We’re a tight-knit mountain community and as such have weathered various challenges over the years to emerge stronger. And we will again. We ask for everyone’s support in following the guidelines of emergency agencies and for your prayers.”