Spare the Air Alert extended through Friday amid Glass Fire smoke

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – “Oftentimes we can go outside, you can’t smell it. But people don’t realize it, the body actually gets used to the smell of smoke,” said Air district meteorologist Jarrett Claiborne.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has extended the Spare the Air Alert through Friday, due to wildfire smoke from the Glass Fire in Napa and Sonoma counties.

“Looking at the satellite view, one of the things we should note, one of the things that we were afraid of, the critical fire weather conditions exacerbating the other fires that had really good containment. That is one of the things we were afraid of, and it actually occurred,” Claiborne added.

Air District officials advise Bay Area residents to protect their health by staying indoors if possible, even if the air outside appears not to be harmful.

During Spare the Air alerts wood burning, burning manufactured fire logs, or other solid fuel are banned.

