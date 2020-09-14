Spare the Air Alert extended through Wednesday amid wildfire smoke

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A Spare the Air Alert was extended to Sept. 16, as wildfire smoke blowing over to the Bay Area causes some of the worst air quality the area’s ever seen.

This makes it 30 straight days that the area will be under a Spare the Air Alert. During the alert, residents should plan to stay inside with the windows shut.

It’s also illegal to use wood-burning fireplaces, wood stoves, outdoor fire pits and other wood-burning devices during this alert, according to sparetheair.org.

According to Bay Area Air Quality, the smoke is coming from wildfires burning in California, Oregon, and Washington.

This will be the 29th & 30th consecutive @SpareTheAir Alert called. For wildfire safety tips, visit https://t.co/nu0ckg5ovV. https://t.co/pyFzN5Suia — Bay Area Air Quality (@AirDistrict) September 14, 2020

