Study: Wildfire smoke linked to COVID-19 infections

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Thousands of COVID-19 cases and deaths in California, Oregon and Washington may be attributable to wildfire smoke.

That’s according to a new study by researchers at Harvard.

One expert at UCSF says he is not surprised by the study because he warned of the potential link more than a year ago.

“Wildfire smoke irritates the airway lining and the lining of the air sack. That’s exactly what happens with COVID,” Dr. John Balmes, UCSF Professor of Medicine, said.

UCSF Professor of Medicine Dr. John Balmes adds wildfire smoke causes irritation and inflammation of the lung and that sets the stage for a bad response to the coronavirus.

A recent study by Harvard looked at wildfire smoke particulates or “PM2.5” in more than 90 counties in the western United States that includes California, Washington and Oregon.

Researchers used satellite data and found bad wildfire smoke days showed strong associations with COVID cases and deaths from March through December of 2020.

The study found that from mid-August to mid-October, around peak fire season, daily levels of smoke particulates were significantly higher than on non-wildfire days.

“There is some evidence that the virus can travel on the fine particles but mostly it’s the risk of getting the infection once you’re exposed,” Dr. Balmes said.

Dr. Balmes, also a member of the California Air Resources Board, says the best way to protect yourself from wildfire smoke and COVID:

“That means staying indoors with the windows shut with your central ventilation turned to recirculate,” Dr. Balmes said. “If you don’t have central ventilation or if you do and want extra protection you can get portable HEPA air cleaners they’ll clean a room.”

Dr. Balmes says the Harvard study is an important one, especially for policymakers.

“So if these wildfires don’t convince people that we need to do something about climate change I don’t know what will but we need to double down on clean transportation and clean energy solutions,” Dr. Balmes said.

In the meantime, Dr. Balmes says the best masks to use during wildfire smoke days are the N95 masks and the KN95 masks from China but recommends finding the best versions on the CDC’s website.