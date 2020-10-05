ST. HELENA (KRON) — The Glass Fire on Monday is 30% contained and has grown to over 65,000 acres.
Some residents are allowed to return back to their homes — or what is left of their homes, after the fire ravaged and destroyed over 450 homes combined in Napa and Sonoma counties, according to Cal Fire.
Emergency crews are still working in some areas where the fire burned through and moved on, including workers with Pacific Gas & Electric.
The utility said in a routine inspection, they are making repairs and reconductoring a transmission line that runs through several counties in the North Bay.
KRON4’s Will Tran shows more in the video from Highway 29 in St. Helena.
Latest Stories:
- ‘They broke the rules’: Chris Wallace calls out Trump family, chief of staff for not wearing masks at debate
- Surveying Glass Fire destruction after 30% containment
- Facing a conservative turn, Supreme Court opens new term
- Thousands of minks dead in coronavirus outbreak on Utah farms
- Newsfeed Now: Questions over Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis; Tracking Delta in the Gulf