Surveying Glass Fire destruction after 30% containment

ST. HELENA (KRON) — The Glass Fire on Monday is 30% contained and has grown to over 65,000 acres.

Some residents are allowed to return back to their homes — or what is left of their homes, after the fire ravaged and destroyed over 450 homes combined in Napa and Sonoma counties, according to Cal Fire.

Monday-the glass fire in Napa and Sonoma counties are still burning out of control. If you add up all the wildfires that have burned so far in California, they have burned more in size than some states @kron4news pic.twitter.com/TNXUcX0qX4 — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) October 5, 2020

Emergency crews are still working in some areas where the fire burned through and moved on, including workers with Pacific Gas & Electric.

The utility said in a routine inspection, they are making repairs and reconductoring a transmission line that runs through several counties in the North Bay.

KRON4’s Will Tran shows more in the video from Highway 29 in St. Helena.

