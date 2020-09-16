Tahoe National Forest closure extended amid wildfires

TAHOE, Calif. (KRON) – Tahoe National Forest is under an emergency Closure Order until September 21st.

Due to unprecedented and historic fire conditions throughout CA, the Forest Service has EXTENDED the temporary Forest Closure Order of all 18 National Forests in California. This Closure Order includes the Tahoe National Forest. It will be re-evaluated daily as conditions change. pic.twitter.com/R5Re3n7v89 — USFS Tahoe NF (@Tahoe_NF) September 15, 2020

The Forest Service extended the temporary Forest Closure Order to all 18 National Forests in California.

The following people are exempt from the order, according to the Forest Service:

Persons with Forest Service Permit No. FS-7700-48 (Permit for Use of Roads, Trails, or Areas Restricted by Regulation or Order), specifically exempting them from this Order.

Persons with a Forest Service non-special-use written authorization to conduct non-recreational activities, such as harvesting timber or forest products, or grazing livestock.

Owners or lessees of land, to the extent necessary to access their land.

Residents, to the extent necessary to access their residences.

Persons engaged in a business, trade, or occupation are not exempt from the prohibitions listed above, but may use National Forest System roads to the extent necessary to carry out their business, trade, or occupation.

The reopening will be re-evaluated daily.

Latest Stories: