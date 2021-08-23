Travel waiver: Delta issues waiver for Reno customers due to wildfires

FILE – In this July 22, 2020 photo, a ticketing agent for Delta Airlines hands a boarding pass to a passenger as he checks in for a flight in the main terminal of Denver International Airport in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

RENO, Nev. (KRON) – Delta Airlines issued a travel waiver to customers impacted by the wildfires in the area of Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

The waiver is for those with travel plans from August 23 to 25.

The wildfires have impacted visibility and airport operations in Reno.

Delta officials said in a press release:

“With this, the fare difference for customers will be waived when rebooked travel occurs on or before Aug. 28, 2021, in the same cabin of service as originally booked.”

Delta will continue to monitor the wildfires.

Customers should check their flight status on Delta.com.