Vacaville homeowners begin to pick up the pieces after destructive LNU fires

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – The LNU Lightning Complex fires have been burning for going on 23 days now.

Still impacting communities in Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties here in the Bay Area.

It’s 94-percent contained so much of the fire danger is gone.

People who lost their homes are working toward getting back on their feet.

John Phillips says there’s no sense in dwelling on the bad.

“We can either laugh or we can cry,” Phillips said.

He’s choosing to focus on the good.

“Just call this a new adventure,” Phillips said.

Phillips and his wife have had three weeks to process their loss.

The retired Vacaville Unified School District music teachers’ one-story home on Cantelow Road in Vacaville is gone.

Burned down in the Hennessey Fire, one of the major wildfires making up the LNU Lightning Complex.

Phillips has returned once a week searching for items he can still use and preparing the 10-acre property for contractors who will clear the debris.

“Marking all the electrical and gas lines, and water lines where they were. So, when people come in, they know where they are when they do the clean-up,” Phillips said.

Phillips says they’re committed to rebuilding no matter how long it takes and they’re also going to move back in, whenever they can.

“It’s just a beautiful location. We love Vacaville. We love the community, and have a lot of friends here, and family is close by. So, we just really like it,” Phillips said.

The couple and their grown son who also lives here lost musical instruments and classic cars but feel fortunate, since all survived, considering at least two people have died in the Hennessey Fire.

“People have been reaching out, and telling us how much they care, and how much they’re praying for us, and willing to help,” Phillips said.

Every little bit counts.

