VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa said that evacuations are in progress as a result of a vegetation fire north of Vacaville Thursday, several miles south of where the Wintu Fire forced evacuations near Winters on Wednesday.

According to CAL FIRE the Timm fire, located near Buena Vista Lane and Timm Road, has burned about 15 acres and was 0% contained as of 2:44 p.m. Thursday.

The evaluation order was later expanded to all residents between English Hills road and Timm Road that are north of Cantelow Road but south of Peaceful Glen Road.

“There is an immediate threat to life,” said CAL FIRE in a tweet. “Leave now.”

This is a developing story.