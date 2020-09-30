VIDEO: Glass Fire recorded from airplane

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A viewer captured the vastness of the Glass Fire from an airplane window flying into San Francisco International Airport.

The viewer told KRON4 they had just arrived over the Bay Area around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, flying in from Spokane, Washington.

The video was recorded over the Santa Rosa/Calistoga area.

As of Wednesday morning, CalFire reports the Glass Fire has grown to 48,440 acres and is 2% contained. No fatalities or injuries reported.

The fire started in the early morning hours on September 27 in Napa County, and since grown to reach Sonoma County as well.

