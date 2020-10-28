Video: Small owl saved from Silverado Fire

Video courtesy: @OCFA_PIO
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A small barn owl was rescued from the Silverado Fire burning in Southern California.
The Orange County Fire Authority tweeted a video of the rescue on Tuesday.
The authority said one of their crews on a brush rig rescued him from the flames and he’s now safe with animal control.
In the video, the owl has his head peeking out from the jacket he was wrapped up in. He’s then seen sitting calmly in a fire official’s lap with its eyes closed.
As of Wednesday morning on Oct. 28, the Silverado Fire has burned through 13,354 acres and is 25% contained.
Cal Fire reports 30 crews were assigned to battle the blaze, which has been active for one day.
