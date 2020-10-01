Well-known Santa Rosa ranch destroyed in Glass Fire

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – “Just the fact that they went through what they went through and survived it, it’s just a testament really to horses,” Linda Aldrich said.

The Glass Fire ripped through a well-known Santa Rosa ranch on Sunday night. The Pony Express is a non-profit providing equine therapy to children for more than 30 years.

The owner’s home and all the barns completely destroyed but the horses, who were left behind, survived.

“We saw the fire just come right over the top of our ridge. It was too late. It was too late to get anyone in or anyone out,” Aldrich said.

Linda Aldrich had to make the gut-wrenching decision to leave her 12 rescue horses behind on Sunday night. The Glass Fire moving too fast toward her ranch.

“The path that that fire took was right through our ranch, right through our ranch,” Aldrich said.

Aldrich has operated the Pony Express — a nonprofit providing life skills and equine therapy to children for decades.

She’s had to evacuate her ranch, located just across Highway 12 from Oakmont before but this is the first time a fire swept through her property.

“I got out of there probably after 11 some time and I think that it was literally on fire within the hour,” Aldrich said.

Early Monday morning, Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies found the horses. They were rescued by the community animal response team — terrified, but uninjured.

“The minute they said they rescued 12 horses, I’m like, ‘Oh my god. That’s my herd. They are alive.’ I mean, I just can’t even tell you to like, I was just like, you know, ya,” Aldrich said.

Aldrich’s home where she raised her family is gone. The barns, all the structures on her land, complete rubble, but she’s alive, her dog is safe and all 12 of her horses survived.

“You never think you are going to be one of those people and now all a sudden I’m one of those people. I literally pull down my driveway and that is all I see is my fireplace and it’s like, how is it that your entire world is gone like gone just gone,” Aldrich said.

