Wildfire burning in Solano County

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A vegetation fire is burning in Solano County, and strong winds are pushing that smoke into Contra Costa County, according to fire officials.

The fire was reported at 3:12 p.m. near Fairfield. Contra Costa Fire says there aren’t any active fires in the county at this time.

There is a vegetation fire burning in Solano County and the strong winds are pushing smoke into Contra Costa County. Please remain vigilant for fires, please only call 911 if you see flames. — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) October 26, 2020

Active wildfire burning in Solano Co near Fairfield causing smoke to be blown into central CCC. This is from a distant fire; no active fire incidents in CCC at this hour. Those with respiratory conditions should avoid outdoor activities. Con Air 1 dispatched at 3 pm. #cccsmoke pic.twitter.com/95muSCt0Er — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) October 26, 2020

No other details have been released at this time. We will continue to update this story.

Latest Stories: