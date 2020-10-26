Wildfire burning in Solano County

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A vegetation fire is burning in Solano County, and strong winds are pushing that smoke into Contra Costa County, according to fire officials.

The fire was reported at 3:12 p.m. near Fairfield. Contra Costa Fire says there aren’t any active fires in the county at this time.

No other details have been released at this time. We will continue to update this story.

