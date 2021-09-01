Wildfire danger: California Dept. of Fish and Wildlife closes properties

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Several properties have been closed by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife due to high fire danger.
These 33 properties are within or near the U.S. Forest Service boundaries.
Officials say the following properties will be closed to the public through Sept. 17:
- Cantara – Ney Springs Wildlife Area — Shasta National Forest
- China Point Ecological Reserve — Klamath National Forest
- Cinder Flats Wildlife Area — Lassen National Forest, Shasta National Forest
- Grass Lake Wildlife Area — Klamath National Forest
- Dutch Flat Wildlife Area — Modoc National Forest
- Antelope Valley Wildlife Area — Tahoe National Forest, Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest
- Fay Canyon Wildlife Area — Eldorado National Forest, Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest
- Macklin Creek Ecological Reserve — Tahoe National Forest
- Red Lake Wildlife Area — Eldorado National Forest, Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest
- Heenan Lake Wildlife Area — Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest
- Truckee River Wildlife Area — Tahoe National Forest, Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest
- Butte Creek House Ecological Reserve — Lassen National Forest
- Smithneck Creek Wildlife Area — Tahoe National Forest, Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest
- Warner Valley Wildlife — Area Lassen National Forest
- Hope Valley Wildlife Area — Eldorado National Forest, Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest
- Crocker Meadows Wildlife Area — Plumas National, Tahoe National Forest Forest
- Blue Ridge Ecological Reserve — Sequoia National Forest
- Kinsman Flat Wildlife Area — Sierra National Forest
- Kaweah Ecological Reserve — Sequoia National Forest
- Springville Ecological Reserve — Sequoia National Forest
- Carrizo Plains Ecological Reserve — Los Padres National Forest
- Monache Meadows Wildlife Area — Inyo National Forest, Sequoia National Forest
- Canebrake Ecological Reserve — Sequoia National Forest
- Sands Meadow Ecological Reserve — Stanislaus National Forest
- Coldwater Canyon Ecological Reserve — Los Padres National Forest
- Coal Canyon Ecological Reserve — Cleveland National Forest
- Plaisted Creek Ecological Reserve — Cleveland National Forest
- Sycuan Peak Ecological Reserve — Cleveland National Forest
- Boden Canyon Ecological Reserve — Cleveland National Forest
- Boulder Creek Ecological Reserve — Cleveland National Forest
- Baldwin Lake Ecological Reserve — San Bernardino National Forest
- River Spring Lakes Ecological Reserve — Inyo National Forest, Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest
- Carrizo Canyon Ecological Reserve — San Bernardino National Forest
- Buttermilk Country Wildlife Area — Inyo National Forest, Sierra National Forest
These closures come after the announcement that all national forests in California would be temporarily closed.
At this time, fire danger is extremely high across the state of California.
For the latest updates on closures, view the following pages: