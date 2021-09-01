Wildfire danger: California Dept. of Fish and Wildlife closes properties

A roadside sign warns motorists of extreme fire danger on Grizzly Peak Boulevard, in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Due to high winds and dry conditions PG&E will turn off the power to over 361,000 customers in 36 counties to protect them from possible wildfires caused by downed power lines. The National Weather Service predicts offshore winds from the north peaking at higher elevations up to 70 mph. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Several properties have been closed by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife due to high fire danger.

These 33 properties are within or near the U.S. Forest Service boundaries.

Officials say the following properties will be closed to the public through Sept. 17:

Cantara – Ney Springs Wildlife Area — Shasta National Forest

China Point Ecological Reserve — Klamath National Forest

Cinder Flats Wildlife Area — Lassen National Forest, Shasta National Forest

Grass Lake Wildlife Area — Klamath National Forest

Dutch Flat Wildlife Area — Modoc National Forest

Antelope Valley Wildlife Area — Tahoe National Forest, Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest

Fay Canyon Wildlife Area — Eldorado National Forest, Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest

Macklin Creek Ecological Reserve — Tahoe National Forest

Red Lake Wildlife Area — Eldorado National Forest, Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest

Heenan Lake Wildlife Area — Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest

Truckee River Wildlife Area — Tahoe National Forest, Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest

Butte Creek House Ecological Reserve — Lassen National Forest

Smithneck Creek Wildlife Area — Tahoe National Forest, Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest

Warner Valley Wildlife — Area Lassen National Forest

Hope Valley Wildlife Area — Eldorado National Forest, Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest

Crocker Meadows Wildlife Area — Plumas National, Tahoe National Forest Forest

Blue Ridge Ecological Reserve — Sequoia National Forest

Kinsman Flat Wildlife Area — Sierra National Forest

Kaweah Ecological Reserve — Sequoia National Forest

Springville Ecological Reserve — Sequoia National Forest

Carrizo Plains Ecological Reserve — Los Padres National Forest

Monache Meadows Wildlife Area — Inyo National Forest, Sequoia National Forest

Canebrake Ecological Reserve — Sequoia National Forest

Sands Meadow Ecological Reserve — Stanislaus National Forest

Coldwater Canyon Ecological Reserve — Los Padres National Forest

Coal Canyon Ecological Reserve — Cleveland National Forest

Plaisted Creek Ecological Reserve — Cleveland National Forest

Sycuan Peak Ecological Reserve — Cleveland National Forest

Boden Canyon Ecological Reserve — Cleveland National Forest

Boulder Creek Ecological Reserve — Cleveland National Forest

Baldwin Lake Ecological Reserve — San Bernardino National Forest

River Spring Lakes Ecological Reserve — Inyo National Forest, Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest

Carrizo Canyon Ecological Reserve — San Bernardino National Forest

Buttermilk Country Wildlife Area — Inyo National Forest, Sierra National Forest

These closures come after the announcement that all national forests in California would be temporarily closed.

At this time, fire danger is extremely high across the state of California.

For the latest updates on closures, view the following pages: