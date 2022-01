The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

MONTEREY, Calif. (KRON) — The Colorado Fire burning in Big Sur has reached 75% containment on Friday, according to Cal Fire.

It’s expected to reach full containment by Feb. 2.

The wildfire started from an escaped pile burn on Jan. 21, Cal Fire said. It has since grown to 700 acres and destroyed one structure.

All evacuations and road closures have been lifted. No injuries have been reported from the fire.