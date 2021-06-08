Wildfire prompts evacuations in Yuba County

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents of a fast-moving fire burning northeast of Wheatland and southeast of Beale Air Force Base.

The sheriff’s department says the grass fire started in the area of Intanko Lane, which is also north of Camp Far West Reservoir. It has since burned 300 acres, Cal Fire reported.

Cal Fire posted a video of a structure along Intanko Lane that was consumed by flames, which they reported had been destroyed. Structures nearby are also being threatened by the fire, Cal Fire said.

CAL FIRE Firefighters on scene of a vegetation fire with at least one structure destroyed and multiple structures threatened at Intanko Lane in Wheatland in Yuba County. Multiple resources on scene including CAL-FIRE and resources over the fire. ￼ pic.twitter.com/iycKCsrUqR — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) June 8, 2021

Deputies are knocking on residents’ doors in the area Intanko and Kapaka Lane issuing evacuation warnings.

The fire chief for Beale Air Force Base has ordered residents living in base housing east of East Garryanna Drive to evacuate immediately and go to the base’s gym. The Vassar Lake Gate has also been closed until further notice.

A temporary evacuation center has been set up at the Wheatland Community Center at 101 C St.

An area northeast of the base has also been advised to closely follow authorities’ updates as the flames move north.

By order of the Beale AFB Fire Chief:

All housing residents east of East Garryanna in base housing must immediately evacuate toward elementary school parking lot. Fire is heading directly toward that area. https://t.co/tIWJxHhgR7 — Yuba County (@YubaCounty) June 8, 2021

FIRE EVACUATION WARNING: There is a fast moving grass fire north of Camp Far West Lake in Wheatland: Intanko Ln/Kapaka Ln/Wichita Wy. Zone Yub-E018 is an evacuation warning, with deputies on the ground doing door to door notifications; and Yub-E023 and E060 under advisory. pic.twitter.com/LDbT3icoXd — Yuba County Sheriff (@YubaSheriff) June 8, 2021

This story is developing. Check back for updates.