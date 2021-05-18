Wildfire safety: How Oakland firefighters plan to steer clear of major catastrophes

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – In the East Bay, educational flyers are going out to Oakland residents as concerns about wildfire season intensify.

Only two days on the job, Oakland’s new fire chief talked with KRON4’s Terisa Estacio about how he hopes to steer the city clear of another major catastrophe — like what happened in 1991.

“No one wants what happened in 1991 – 30 years ago to happen again,” said Oakland Fire Chief Reginald D. Freeman.

Earlier today an illegal pot farm at a warehouse in Oakland was engulfed in flames.

Thanks to quick action, Freeman and his team were able to contain the fire.

Freeman said that besides handling day-to-day operations, nothing is more important than zeroing in on the fire season closing in – particularly worrisome with the Bay Area and state facing extreme drought.

The chief said education and action are vital.

“Unfortunately, here in California, there’s nothing unique here in Oakland, we have been suffering from a drought for several years now. Obviously that increases the threat to our community. It increases the hazard to our firefighters. But again, with the proactive measures that we are taking through mitigation of vegetation, through public education, we’re very confident that our community is gonna be saved in this fire season,” Freeman said.