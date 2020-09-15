Wildfire victims in Vacaville return to destroyed property, decide whether to rebuild or move on

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – Across California, dozens of wildfires continue to burn.

In many communities, people are returning to find their homes destroyed by the fires. Some plan to rebuild but others say it might be time to move on.

Along Pleasants Valley Road, north of Vacaville, in Solano County, the Hennessey Fire swept through doing a lot of damage.

Dozens of homes were destroyed. Some folks are returning and starting the slow process of rebuilding but for some that may be too much.

On Tuesday morning, John Prado was literally sifting through what remains of his home of 35 years along Pleasants Valley Road.

“I found a few coins but not the ones I really want to find,” Prado said.

Like so many of his neighbors, he and his wife had to flee the Hennessey Fire in the middle of the night. They came back to find they had lost everything.

“We have been here 35 years. We had everything in here. Pictures, you name it. To lose it in one night is devastating,” Prado said. “My wife came here and saw this and couldn’t handle it. You could see her tears.”

Since the fire they have been staying in a hotel in Vacaville and trying to figure out what to do next.

Prado says their insurance company has been very helpful but sadly they are not going to rebuild.

“Probably not. Just going to buy a house I used to be a general contractor. But, I can’t work that hard anymore. It’s really hard so gotta move on,” Prado said.

Prado says another reason they don’t want to rebuild is that there has been a fire near there home almost every year for the past five year.

They worry that if they pull together the money and rebuild there will just be another fire next year or the year after that.

