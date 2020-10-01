Wind event could fuel Glass Fire to expand

CALISTOGA, Calif. (KRON) -The Glass Fire has burned 51,266 acres and is 2% contained at last check, according to Cal Fire.

Now, more then ever officials are anxious. Winds are expected to pick up which could cause fire expansion.

“We have this wind event coming. It is a Red Flag Warning. And the next two days are critical. The goal is to make sure no new fires get started,” said Cal Fire.

Currently, there are 261 engines, 71 bulldozers, 31 water tenders, and 16 helicopters. That is about 2100 personnel on the Glass Fire.

As seen from a helicopter, a small pillow of smoke can quickly turn into a blaze with disastrous consequences.

Dario Sattui, the owner of Castello di Amorosa is worried Wednesday evening as well. Crews managed to save the castle, but a warehouse with valuable work and wine was not saved.

“It’s like a bad dream. I’m hoping to wake up and none of this happened. It’s the second love of my life, after my wife. It’s a real emotional thing for me,” said Dario.

As the Glass Fire continues to burn across Napa and Sonoma counties, the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the North Bay Mountains and areas near where the fire is currently burning.

The Red Flag Warning goes into effect Thursday at 1 p.m. through 6 p.m. Friday

