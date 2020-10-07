Wineries struck by worst fire in Napa Valley history

CALISTOGA, Calif. (KRON) — The Glass Fire charred and destroyed decades-old wineries beloved in California wine country.

The fire, which has been burning for just over a week as of Wednesday, is being called the worst wildfire to burn through Napa Valley — a region that produces world-class wine. Nearly 20 wineries were devastated and at 58% containment, winemakers are still weary.

Phifer Pavitt Winery in Calistoga was mostly spared, in what Suzanne Phifer Pavitt calls an “incredible miracle.”

“There is still no words for me,” said Phifer Pavitt, “Our winery is a 100-year-old Redwood barn. It’s a tinderbox. The fact that they saved it is beyond… My heart is beating fast now just telling you the story. But they saved it.”

The full extent of the damage or destruction won’t be fully known for a little while longer as some areas are still evacuated. People were forced to flee their homes and wineries as the fire ripped through Napa and Sonoma counties the last week of September.

At Bremer Family Winery off of Deer Park Road in Saint Helena, some of the vineyards were badly damaged. However, it looks like the winery itself was able to survive. This is not the case for some others, including the restaurant at the world-famous Meadow Woods — which went up in flames.

Napa Valley produces famous wine not just for the state, but for the world.

