Woman raises money to feed crews fighting the Glass Fire

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A North Bay woman is raising money to feed the fire crews on the front lines of the Glass Fire but she’s not just delivering an ordinary meal.

The money is going toward struggling, local Sonoma County restaurants who are supplying delicious food for the men and women working so hard to put out the flames.

Every day this week, firefighters are fueling up on local food throughout Sonoma County, thanks to Erika Altes of Santa Rosa.

“It takes a village to do this. It’s not just me,” Altes said.

Community members have donated more than $45,000 this week to Erika, who is teaming up with restaurants in the North Bay every day to serve breakfast and dinner to hundreds

of first responders.

“They’re so grateful. They come down and they are so dirty and tired and they just look so sluggish and they come every single one of them is just so gracious and so thankful for all that we are doing for them and so then they start eating and you can see them perk up again and you can just tell they are ready to go back out,” Altes said.

They’re eating fresh, warm, local meals but they’re also able to stock up on supplies like chapstick, deodorant, eye drops.

Erika isn’t alone out here — She’s partnered with another company that is feeding these heroes right alongside her.

“Sunday night when this all blew up again we looked at each other like wow this is happening again here we go again,” Andrew and Susie Pryfogle, owners of Tips Tri-Tip, said.

Tips Tri-Tip Trolley has been serving firefighters since 2017 — The owners say it’s the most rewarding experience to be able to help.

“If you ever want to figure out how to get through something as awful as your whole community going up in flames probably the best thing you can do is figure out how to give back,” the Pryfogle’s said.

Friday night’s meal was provided by KINSmoke out of Healdsburg — Each meal comes from a different restaurant. Tips Tri-Tip Trolley is also serving, as they have every night this week.

If you want to help donate money to Erika so she can continue to feed these firefighters local food from Sonoma Co restaurants, you can just Venmo her @Erika-Altes.

