Napa County family remains hopeful after evacuating home from wildfire

ST. HELENA, Calif. (KRON) – Thousands of families in Napa County woke up to unsettling news that they needed to evacuate their homes due to the growing wildfire north of St. Helena.

The Glass Incident Fire has grown to 800 acres and is 0% contained, according to Cal Fire. Several families are camped out at Sunshine Foods in St. Helena while they away Cal Fire updates.

The Lewis family woke up a little before 6 a.m. before they had to leave their home. When figuring out what to take with them during the evacuation, they said you can only count your blessings and remember that people are the most important, “You never think it’s really going to be you. You always think it’ll be another family, another community, the town next door.”

Matt Smith, the manager of Sunshine Foods said he was moved by people’s spirit, “We have about half a dozen people that were evacuated, and they’re in here working today. They don’t have to, but they care. They themselves are safe and they want to share that. Keep pushing and keep helping each other out.”

