Zero spikes in COVID cases reported from wildfire evacuation shelters

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — California’s emergency response systems faced two unprecedented emergencies unfolding at the same time last month: Record-breaking wildfires and the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lighting Complex fires forced tens of thousands of residents to flee from their homes while flames spread over millions of acres across Northern and Central California. Some evacuees were fearful that staying at an overnight shelter would mean risking exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

The American Red Cross knew this challenge was coming. In March they prepared with the knowledge that wildfires in California were inevitable and the virus was not going to disappear. They trained and revamped protocols to make sure evacuation centers were safe.

“Cover, distance, and clean. CDC,” said Jennifer Adrio, American Red Cross CEO Northern California Coastal Region.

Since the wildfires began in August, more than 170,000 overnight stays have been provided for evacuees by the Red Cross and its partners. Emergency response agencies teamed up with hotels to place as many evacuees as possible into hotel rooms, instead of communal shelters.

The hotel rooms have been “the big saver,” Adrio said.

As of October, zero coronavirus outbreaks have been reported from any Red Cross wildfire evacuation center.

“The Red Cross has not seen any spikes in COVID cases occurring among wildfire evacuees since the fires began. COVID-19 has not changed the Red Cross mission, and we are still providing the same types of support we always have. We’re working with our state and county partners to utilize hotel rooms as much as possible instead of traditional shelters to help keep people safe,” said Red Cross spokesman Dave Skutnik.

KRON4 asked county health officers around the Bay Area if they saw any correlations between wildfires and coronavirus.

Shai Davis of the Solano County health department said, “Checking in with our Epidemiology Team, we are not aware of any COVID outbreaks at any of the wildfire evacuation centers.”

A spokesperson for Contra Costa County Health Services said, “Contra Costa County has no record of any local COVID-19 cases traced to wildfire evacuations or evacuees.”

Santa Cruz County spokesman Jason Hoppin said it’s too tough to determine if there were any correlations because the CZU Lightning Complex wildfire ignited just before Labor Day. Holiday weekends have been identified as hot spot time periods due to groups gathering.

Adrio said the Red Cross is proud that its new safety procedures were effective.

“We have changed the way we do everything because of COVID, but the mission has not changed. We are here to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies. And we continue to do that,” Adrio said.

The Red Cross is still providing hotel rooms and other shelters for wildfire evacuees from the Glass Fire in Napa and Sonoma counties, as well as evacuees from the CZU fire in Santa Cruz County.